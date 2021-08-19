Everton and Southampton keen on £10m Newcastle United midfielder

Ahead of his contract expiring next season, according to recent reports, Newcastle United have placed a £10m price tag on the head of midfielder Sean Longstaff, who is attracting interest from Everton and Southampton.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who suggest the Toon midfielder could be set for a summer Premier League switch.

Longstaff, 23, joined the Magpies’ youth academy in 2003.

Since growing to become a senior first-team player, Longstaff has gone on to feature in 70 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals, along the way.

However, after struggling to nail a spot down in Steve Bruce’s matchday squads and with just 12-months left on his deal, this summer could see the Englishman move on.

It has been claimed that both Everton and Southampton would like to sign the 23-year-old, however, the Toffees could be slightly ahead of the Saints after Ralph Hasenhuttl considers a new centre-back as a priority.

Should a club decide to up their pursuit of Longstaff, it has been noted that it will take a sum of at least £10m in order for Newcastle United to sanction a transfer.