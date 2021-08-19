Tottenham could be set to pull off a cut-price deal for summer target Nahitan Nandez.

The Cagliari midfielder has been linked with a whole host of clubs between Leeds United and Inter Milan.

But according to Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, Tottenham are making headway in a move for Nandez.

It is claimed Spurs transfer boss Fabio Paratici has ‘focused’ on Nandez and that negotiations are ongoing between the north London club and Cagliari.

The report claims Tottenham are unlikely to meet the midfielder’s €36million release clause but that they could agree a €5million fee to sign him on loan.

That would include a one-year loan deal with no option to buy, and Cagliari could be a accommodating due to the player’s desire.

The report claims Nandez ‘absolutely doesn’t want’ to play for Cagliari in the coming season, making a move to the Premier League with Tottenham an attractive option this summer.