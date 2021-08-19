Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Man United’s reported pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

Recent reports have linked Manchester United with a summer move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. However, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, these initial reports are wide of the mark with the Red Devils not currently pursuing the French midfielder.

Reports from Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri earlier this week had suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to bring in Tchouameni with the club’s hierarchy considering launching a formal bid before the transfer window closes.

However, according to Romano, this is not the case with the United faithful forced to now wait to see if their side can deliver one more signing before the window closes at the end of the month.