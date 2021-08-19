Grêmio rejects AC Milan’s offer for starlet

The summer transfer window closes in less than two weeks, and teams are putting the final touches on their squad for the first half of their 2021-22 season.

According to UOL EsporteAC Milan expressed in recent days interest in Grêmio’s Vanderson. The Italian club sent an offer of approximately €10-million, including bonuses, but Grêmio did not want to proceed with the negotiation.

Furthermore, a recent target for Arsenal, the young right-back, is considered today behind the scenes at the Brazilian club as “non-negotiable.”

Grêmio believes Vanderson may have an even greater appreciation in the coming months, which means possibly a better offer than what Milan is currently proposing.

Vanderson is still young since he’s 20-years-old and has a contract in force until 2025 with a release clause of €100-million, so there’s no rush to sell the right-back until the right offer comes their way. The defender has made 40 appearances where he’s scored four goals and registered one assist.

