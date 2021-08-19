Jules Kounde to Chelsea: Sevilla transfer activity suggests transfer could now be imminent

Sevilla appear to have identified Jules Kounde’s successor, with the Frenchman potentially on his way to Chelsea before the end of the month.

Kounde is a Chelsea target, there’s little doubt about that. The hold up from Chelsea’s perspective has been the sale of Kurt Zouma, who has reportedly rejected moves to both Sevilla and West Ham.

Until Chelsea are successful in their attempts to sell Zouma, they’re unlikely to go all-out to sign Kounde. Still, Sevilla are showing their astute strategising by preparing contingency plans.

According to Spanish publication AS, Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara is a target for the Rojiblancos.

Kamara, 21, is one of the most promising defenders in Ligue 1, with there being striking similarities between his profile and Kounde’s, which certainly suggests he’s being lined up as a replacement.

Transfermarkt report that he’s valued in the region of £33.3M, which would be a hefty price to pay for Sevilla were they not to sell a key member of the squad for a considerable transfer fee.

Sevilla transfer chief Monchi is one of the most highly regarded operators in the game, with his ability to leave clubs no worse off after major player sales one which that has helped build his reputation.

Chelsea ought to take great encouragement in their pursuit of Kounde through the fact Sevilla are targeting a centre-back as coveted and expensive as Kamara.