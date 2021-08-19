Lisandro Martínez reveals what Lionel Messi said to the Argentina national team before the Copa America final

Lisandro Martínez spoke on TNT Sports (via AS) about the Argentina national team and revealed an anecdote about Lionel Messi on the Copa America final against Brazil.

The Ajax defender stated that Messi spoke to the team before the match, and they already knew what the fixture meant to the 34-year-old. Messi had yet to win an international trophy and was ready to leave everything out on the pitch to win the South American tournament.

“Leo spoke in the final, I’m not going to say exactly what he said, but one really wanted to go out and eat the court,” Martínez said. “It’s nice to be in this National Team, to listen to Leo, to see him play is very nice.”

Martínez then discussed the moment when they won the Copa America and stated that his first instinct was to find Messi to celebrate. Following the heartbreaks in various finals, Martínez wanted to be there for his teammate.

“Going and hugging Leo was a historic moment,” Martínez said. “It was the purest, the healthiest, and it came from the heart.”

Now that over a month has gone by since Argentina defeated Brazil, Martínez touched on the national team’s journey this summer to win the competition.

“In the beginning, the way to play was considered. We went from less to more. I think we have joined many players and, based on effort and a lot of sacrifices, we oiled up the game, which was reflected as the games passed,” Martínez said.

Argentina will now focus on the FIFA World Cup, looking to qualify for next year’s competition.