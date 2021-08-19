Liverpool reportedly have a long road ahead to agree a new contract with star man Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger, who has been key to so much of the Reds’ success in recent years, is tied down to a contract at Anfield for another two years.

But Liverpool are not content with that, and they are keen to ensure he has a contract until at least 2025, another four years, according to The Athletic.

Though, it’s going to be a tricky task to get Salah to sign a new deal, according to The Times, who report there are fears the Egyptian may reject Liverpool’s advances to keep his options open.

There have been murmurings that the winger might fancy a new challenge, and if he rejects a contract, it could hand teams elsewhere an opportunity.

Having said that, Liverpool are going about the situation in the right way, looking to get the contract sorted early and looking to pay Salah what he is worth.

The report claims the Reds will offer Salah the chance to become the highest-paid player in their history.