Man City reach verbal agreement for Serie A striker and make £68m transfer offer

Following their recent capture of former Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, Manchester City look set to continue their summer spending as they press ahead trying to sound out a new striker. The latest forward heavily linked with a summer switch to the Etihad is Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic – a player the Citizens are rumoured to have already spoken to and have now put an offer on the table to the Italian club.

That’s according to reports from the Italian media, who have hinted that Pep Guardiola may have turned his attention away from Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and instead are now focusing on signing Vlahovic.

The reports state that the Premier League holders have offered as much as £68m for the Serbian forward after already verbally agreeing to a transfer with the player and his representatives.

Vlahovic, 21, has featured in 85 matches, in all competitions, for Fiorentina, racking up 31 goals and four assists, along the way.