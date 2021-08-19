Man City star set for bumper new deal which could extend stay until 2027

Following what was a truly stunning debut season in the Premier League season, last year’s ‘Player of the Year’ winner and Manchester City star Ruben Dias is reportedly set to be rewarded for his efforts.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Premier League holders are preparing to open contract talks with the highly-rated Portuguese defender.

It has been claimed that Dias, 24, who arrived from Benfica last summer, is currently earning around £90,000-per week – a figure that puts him at the lower end of the Citizens’ wage bill.

However, following a majorly impressive campaign last time out, Dias can now expect to see his weekly wage skyrocket to around £250,000-per week.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to continue his centre-back partnership between Dias and England international John Stones, who, as exclusively revealed by CaughtOffside, was in talks to extend his contract before signing on the dotted line recently.

Should Dias following suit and pen a new deal, it has been claimed that the contract could run as long as 2027.