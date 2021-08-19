Man United star faces charges for driving £170k supercar without insurance and while disqualified – Prison is a possible outcome

Nobody is really in the business of dishing out tips to avoid the police if you’re driving while uninsured, but it’s probably best to try and keep a low-profile if that is the case.

Man United star Aaron Wan Bissaka was recently disqualified for driving, but a report from The Daily Mail has indicated that he’s being charged for driving his £170k supercar while banned and there will also be a charge for driving without insurance too.

In theory the report does suggest that the maximum sentence, if he’s found guilty, would be six months in prison, but that seems deeply unlikely so it’s more probable that he’ll get a longer ban, a fine and a community order as a result.

The case was heard today without the defender in attendance so it’s the hearing is adjourned until the start of September, but it’s also an unwelcome distraction for the player to deal with.