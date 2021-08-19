Man United star pushes for exit this summer unless playing assurances given

Jesse Lingard showed exactly why he should be playing every week for a Premier League team during his loan spell with West Ham United last year.

The signing of Jadon Sancho pushed him even further down the pecking order, so the current situation is exactly what he must’ve feared.

Man United can afford to keep him around as little more as a squad player and it’s their right to do that when he’s under contract, but he’s not going to get chances to play and even if he does, it will be as a late sub when the game is over and he’ll have minimal time to make an impact.

The best thing for him now is to leave on a permanent basis to actually be a star somewhere else, and a return to West Ham just makes sense.

A report from Goal has indicated that Lingard is going to push for an exit this month unless he’s given assurances over his playing time, and it doesn’t sound like his situation will really change in Manchester.

It’s not ideal when the season has already started as it would’ve been more beneficial to him to make the move earlier and have a full pre-season with his new team, but it does look like he will be on the move.