Man United still targeting striker before summer window closes

Despite already spending upwards of £100m on Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, according to recent reports, Manchester United would still like to sign a new striker, should the right one become available.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims that despite having Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood both fit and available, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not turn the chance to sign another striker.

As well as a new forward, the Red Devils have been strongly linked with bringing in a new central midfielder before the summer window closes on Aug 31.

Whether or not Solskjaer and his coaching staff will be allowed to welcome a new addition to the squad in time remains to be seen, however, regardless of their excellent start to the new 2021-22 season, fans will certainly be hoping so.