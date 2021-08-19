Manchester United are not pursuing a late move for Aurelien Tchouameni after all, it seems.
Reports this morning from journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed the AS Monaco star was a target of United’s.
But it seems those reports are untrue, with the MEN concurring with Fabrizio Romano that the Reds are not interested in a move for the midfielder.
Tchouaméni has been linked due to United being in the market for a younger defensive midfielder amid the ageing Nemanja Matic.
But the 21-year-old is not someone the Reds are pursuing, and the search for a midfielder will go on ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of this month.
The report claims United have held talks with Eduardo Camavinga over a potential move this summer, the Rennes star linked with a number of clubs.
But the Reds move on from the Frenchman after it was explained to them that he would prefer a move to Spain.