Manchester United are not pursuing a late move for Aurelien Tchouameni after all, it seems.

Reports this morning from journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed the AS Monaco star was a target of United’s.

But it seems those reports are untrue, with the MEN concurring with Fabrizio Romano that the Reds are not interested in a move for the midfielder.

Tchouaméni has been linked due to United being in the market for a younger defensive midfielder amid the ageing Nemanja Matic.

But the 21-year-old is not someone the Reds are pursuing, and the search for a midfielder will go on ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of this month.

The report claims United have held talks with Eduardo Camavinga over a potential move this summer, the Rennes star linked with a number of clubs.

But the Reds move on from the Frenchman after it was explained to them that he would prefer a move to Spain.