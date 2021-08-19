Paul Pogba is still said to have a contract offer sitting on the table amid uncertainty over his future.

The Frenchman has less than a year remaining on his current deal, and still yet to commit his future to United, there have been strong links with a move to PSG this summer, as per The Independent.

In the meantime, Pogba has got his season off to a flyer, assisting four goals in Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Leeds United, a 5-1 win.

And that sort of form is why the Reds have offered the Frenchman such a lucrative new deal.

According to The Athletic, United offered Pogba a £400,000-per-week deal earlier in the summer, an offer that would make him United’s best player.

But it remains unattended to, with Pogba still yet to make a decision on where he wants to play long-term.

Despite the lack of response, United are said to have left the offer on the table for Pogba to mull offer, and it’s hoped he will commit to another contract ahead of the end of the transfer window.

If he doesn’t and United don’t sell, Pogba is free to agree a pre-contract agreement with another club in January ahead of leaving for free next summer.