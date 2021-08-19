Chelsea and Tottenham set to go head-to-head with Barcelona midfielder keen on Premier League move

Ilaix Moriba is reportedly subject of a transfer battle between Chelsea and Tottenham, with his exit from Barcelona now just a matter of time.

Moriba, 18, is one of the Barcelona’s most promising young players, hence why he was given an opportunity to impress by manager Ronald Koeman last term.

However, with Barca’s financial affairs in a pretty wretched state at current, the club have not been able to meet Moriba’s demands over a new contract.

With the midfielder’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, Todo Fichajes report that Barcelona have now accepted that he will be sold this window.

Barca can ill afford to lose any valuable assets without receiving a penny in exchange considering the position they find themselves in financially.

The report claims that Chelsea and Tottenham are set to battle it out for his signature, with Moriba now looking set to move to the Premier League, where the BIG money is earned.

Chelsea are the reigning champions of Europe and can offer Champions League football, but the route into Tottenham’s starting XI is more straightforward.

It’s not entirely clear whether Moriba would value his ambitions for silverware (and cash) over the minutes on the field of play. Perhaps we will soon be finding out…

