West Ham transfer news: David Moyes eyes Sevilla forward to provide cover for Michail Antonio

West Ham manager David Moyes is reportedly considering a move for Sevilla forward Luuk de Jong.

The Hammers are in dire need of a new striker between now and the end of the transfer window.

Michail Antonio, while fantastic through the middle, cannot play every minute of every game throughout the season.

West Ham can hardly afford to be picky so late in the transfer window, but they need someone, with Luuk de Jong of Sevilla reportedly being identified as an option.

According to 90min, Sevilla are close to finalising a deal with Wolves to sign Rafa Mir, which will allow de Jong to leave the Spanish club unopposed.

MORE: Barcelona striker turns down West Ham in favour of remaining in Spain

The report claims that West Ham are now considering making a late-window move for the 30-year-old, who had a brief stint on loan with Newcastle United.

de Jong, all due respect, would hardly be a signing that’d transform West Ham’s season ambitions, but he’d provide necessary cover for Antonio, which is all that really matters.

The Dutchman netted nine goals in 48 appearances for Sevilla last term, with four of those coming in La Liga.