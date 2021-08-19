Nahitan Nandez to Tottenham: Latest update provided by Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Tottenham’s pursuit of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

Nandez, 25, is a key player for both Serie A outfit Cagliari and the Uruguay National Team, for whom he’s made a total of 41 senior appearances.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Cagliari this summer, with Leeds United one side who are thought to have an interest in signing him.

More recently though, the rumours have centred around Tottenham, with Nandez seemingly having landed himself on the radar of Fabio Paratici.

Here’s the latest on that from Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham had contacts with Cagliari for Nahitan Nández last week but never made an official bid. Spurs are NOT willing to buy Nández at current conditions. ??? #THFC Spurs have no intention to progress in talks for Nández as of now – already looking for different targets. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021

MORE: Chelsea and Tottenham set to go head-to-head with Barcelona midfielder keen on Premier League move

That update in mind, it doesn’t appear likely that Nandez will be making the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

Tottenham may well want a midfielder, with Nandez’s qualities being admired, but if there can be no agreement over the fee then there can be no transfer.

The suggestion that Cagliari are pricing Nandez out of a move away from the club also goes some way to explaining why Leeds haven’t got him through the door sooner.

It remains to be seen if the club will lower their demands late in the window.