Newcastle United are said to be chasing another signing having wrapped up a deal for Joe Willock.

The Magpies signed Willock permanently from Arsenal in a £25million deal earlier this week, ending a summer of pursuit.

But despite being on a tight budget from here on in, Steve Bruce is still keen to add more, and he has already made an enquiry about another target.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via NUFC Blog, the Magpies have asked about Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann.

Normann is currently with Russian outfit Rostov, who are said to have ‘rejected’ Newcastle’s approach for the 25-year-old.

Though Romano is said to have added that the potential transfer is ‘one to watch’ with less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window.

Normann, who is a seven-time Norway international, is valued at €13million by Transfermarkt and is under contract with Rostov until 2024 as things stand having penned a new deal only last year.