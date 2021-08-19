Newcastle United pushing to sign Leicester City midfielder on season-long loan

Newcastle United are reportedly pushing to sign Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on loan for the season.

The Magpies’ end of season surge preserved their Premier League status, with Steve Bruce no doubt keen to ensure they make life a little easier for themselves this time around.

The acquisition of Joe Willock from Arsenal will go some way to ensuring that, but even the most optimistic Newcastle fan would concede the squad is in further need of strengthening.

Thankfully, there’s still the best part of a fortnight left to go in the transfer window, with Bruce seemingly having players in mind that he’d like to bring to St. James’ Park.

According to the Daily Mail, Bruce is pushing for Newcastle to sign Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City.

The report claims that Bruce is an admirer of Choudhury’s work rate and has began considering how he will trim his squad in order to accommodate the 23-years-old.

Choudhury is likely to be limited to only substitute appearances at the King Power Stadium, so may well be open to joining Newcastle in hope of playing regular Premier League football.