Official – Leicester City extend attacker’s contract to 2025

Leicester City has announced that they have extended Harvey Barnes’ contract until 2025.

Barnes, 23, has spent his entire career with Leicester City after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2007.

Since forcing his way into the club’s senior first-team, the talented English attacker has gone on to feature in 101 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 36 goals, along the way.

In an attempt to retain the services of their impressive wide-man, the Foxes have managed to successfully renew the 23-year-old’s contract.

With his deal now extended until 2025, Barnes is expected to continue his impressive rise in England’s top-flight and could even become a Premier League star in the near future.