“One of the worst performances” These fans react to shock Spurs defeat vs Pacos De Ferreira

There’s no doubt that the new Conference League is going to be an inconvenience to a lot of top sides, but it’s also a trophy that could be won so Spurs aren’t in a position to turn their noses up at it.

Their win over Man City at the weekend is now a distant memory after their youthful side lost against Portuguese side Pacos De Ferreira tonight.

It’s only 1-0 so it’s not a disaster, but this was a game where so many fringe players and youngsters could’ve shown that they deserve a real chance under the new regime, and the reality is they showed very little.

You would still expect them to turn it around, but the reaction is predictable with worried Spurs supporters and gloating rival fans:

One of the worst performances I have ever watched in football — Alex (@xAlexTHFC) August 19, 2021

Shocking performance. Genuinely feel sorry for Scarlett, supposed to show what he is about but you play that absolute car crash behind him.

Romero is supposed to be the saviour of our defence? the man played like he’s never been at centre back before. Doherty same old crap. Awful — Andy Porter (@AndyPorter0801) August 19, 2021

Very Spursy i’m afraid. Experienced players let the side down, WInks,Lo Celso, Davies, Doherty just not up to it, all wernt missing. Looked like they had all met in the dressing room before the game, never met each other. There was no plan, Scarlett thought what am I doing here? — Bruce Linton (@Growbag) August 19, 2021

YOU LOST TO THIS ??????pic.twitter.com/xEuxdfQuv3 — Harry (@CFC_Hazz) August 19, 2021

Spurs woke up feeling dangerous?? – bottled 3 managers in a month??

– rejected by Kounde??

– trophyless since 2008???

– nuno ball??

– smallest club in london??

-losing to nobodies???? Spurs are not a top 6 club in my book — ? ? (@Lacazetteeeee) August 19, 2021