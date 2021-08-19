“One of the worst performances” These fans react to shock Spurs defeat vs Pacos De Ferreira

There’s no doubt that the new Conference League is going to be an inconvenience to a lot of top sides, but it’s also a trophy that could be won so Spurs aren’t in a position to turn their noses up at it.

Their win over Man City at the weekend is now a distant memory after their youthful side lost against Portuguese side Pacos De Ferreira tonight.

It’s only 1-0 so it’s not a disaster, but this was a game where so many fringe players and youngsters could’ve shown that they deserve a real chance under the new regime, and the reality is they showed very little.

You would still expect them to turn it around, but the reaction is predictable with worried Spurs supporters and gloating rival fans:

 

