Paul Pogba left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘surprised’ amid PSG transfer links

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Paul Pogba left Manchester United fans stunned by his performance on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The Frenchman pulled off no fewer than four assists as United romped past Leeds United with a 5-1 win at Old Trafford.

Pogba was unstoppable, and the performance has come amid transfer speculation over his future due to his contract situation.

The midfielder has less than a year remaining on his current deal, and if he is not going to sign a new deal, the Reds must consider selling him to avoid missing out on a fee in the summer.

PSG have been linked, as per The Independent, but in the meantime, Pogba is getting on with his football, and it’s clearly working.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Man United’s reported pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni
Man City reach verbal agreement for Serie A striker and make £68m transfer offer
Official – Leicester City extend attacker’s contract to 2025

And it wasn’t just the performance against Leeds United, with The Athletic reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left ‘surprised’ by the level of Pogba’s physical condition when he returned to pre-season training.

Pogba spent his summer in Florida, working with coaches from NBA franchise Miami Heat, and clearly they have done a good job.

The midfielder is in tip top shape and it’s showing.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solsjaer Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.