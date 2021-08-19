Pep Guardiola might just hold an interest in snapping up Robert Lewandowski this summer following this morning’s developments.

It emerged by Sky Sports this morning that Lewandowski wants a new challenge after seven successful years at Bayern Munich.

The report claimed that the Polish striker is still ‘happy’ at Bayern but would prefer a new challenge looking forward.

Having said that, Bayern are not going to be accommodating of a deal, the report adding that they want as much as £100million to sell their star striker.

And while Lewandowski is not likely to be a more attractive option that current target Harry Kane, given he turns 33 this Saturday, it is interesting to see what Guardiola has said about the striker having worked with him for three years at Bayern.

“He is the most professional player I have ever met,” Guardiola said in 2016, as cited by the Daily Star.

“In his head, he thinks about the right food, sleep and training: 24 hours a day.

“He is always there, never injured, because he focuses on these things.

“He always knows what is important to be in the best condition.”

City continue to be linked with Tottenham frontman Kane, and it’s likely they would prefer a move for the England international given the similar prices touted and the fact Kane is significantly younger.