Reporter reveals Harry Kane’s stance on playing vs. Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur is set to continue their Premier League season on Sunday when take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their second domestic tie of the 2021-22 campaign.

If the upcoming match wasn’t interesting enough with manager Nuno Espirito Santo facing his old side, there is also a massive cloud of uncertainty surrounding star striker Harry Kane.

Having been relentlessly linked with a stunning summer switch to Manchester City and with just under two weeks left before the transfer window shuts, Kane’s future in London is unknown.

MORE: Tottenham midfielder wants to follow Harry Kane out of club this summer

However, with his side yet to sanction a sale, Kane is still considered a vital member of the Spurs squad and with an important fixture on the horizon, fans have been left wondering whether or not the England skipper will feature.

Speaking about the possibility of seeing the striker line up against Wolves and how he’d react if he was asked to, Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour has claimed Kane won’t ‘kick up a fuss’.

“He is just continuing with his fitness, we are led to believe,” said Gilmour on Wednesday’s Transfer Show (as quoted by HITC). “This decision was taken by all parties, but nothing has changed. Kane still wants to leave and Manchester City still want to buy him.

“Normally, if there is any chance of a big transfer, not to mention a British transfer, that is probably the wise option behind the scenes (to leave a player out).

“Albeit, we are being told that it is for fitness reasons and he could be expected to play some part against Wolves if called upon.

“We are told Kane won’t kick up a fuss (for the Wolves game) and refuse to play at the weekend if he is called upon, but the question is will he be called upon?”