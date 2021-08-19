Tottenham Hotspur turn attention to highly-rated Ligue 1 midfielder

Following their rivals’ pursuit of Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard, Tottenham Hotspur could now make a late summer move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims that with the Gunners set to resign Odegaard on a permanent deal, Aouar, who was also admired by Mikel Arteta, could now join the white half of London instead.

Aouar, 23, joined Lyon all the way back in 2009 after signing up to their youth academy.

Since forcing his way into the side’s senior first-team, the highly-rated Frenchman has gone on to feature in 172 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 63 goals, along the way.

However, despite recently being awarded the side’s armband as well as still having two years left on his contract, reports suggest the club’s hierarchy have placed Aouar on the transfer list in an attempt to ease some of their financial woes.

The Mirror claim that although Daniel Levy’s side has not yet made a concrete offer to Lyon, they could do so before the transfer window slams shut on Aug 31.