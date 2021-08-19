Tottenham midfielder wants to follow Harry Kane out of club this summer

Following his teammate’s desire to quit the club, according to recent reports, midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has told Daniel Levy he wants to follow Harry Kane out of the Spurs exit.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the French midfielder is ready to move on, just two years after arriving from Lyon.

It has been claimed that following his exile from Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team plans, the midfielder would now like the club to sanction a move before the summer transfer window slams shut on Aug 31.

Despite being signed by the Londoners for a whopping £54m in 2019, Ndombele’s time in the country’s capital has rarely failed to impress and despite being fit and able to play, the midfielder continues to be snubbed.

Whether or not the club can strike a deal with a potential buying club before the window closes remains to be seen – however, one thing is for sure – Ndombele is a pricey asset to have just sitting on the sidelines.