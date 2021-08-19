(Video) Sky Sports report that Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich

According to a recent report from Sky Sports News, Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski is keen to move away from the Allianz and pursue a new challenge in one of Europe’s big leagues.

Speaking on the news channel, reporter Paul Gilmour claimed the world-class Polish striker has made the club aware of his desire to leave before his deal expires in two years time.

However, after refusing to give in to the attacker’s shocking demands, Bayern Munich has said he will only be allowed to leave this summer if a bid in excess of £100m is made.