Boost for Chelsea ahead of Arsenal clash with star back in training after injury

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is back in training ahead of the Blues’ clash with Arsenal at the weekend.

Ziyech had a so-so debut campaign at Chelsea and will have headed into pre-season looking to make an impression and improve on last year’s showing.

The Moroccan was, by some distance, Chelsea’s best player throughout their pre-season campaign, scoring two against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge before scoring the Blues’ only goal of the game in the UEFA Super Cup.

MORE: Chelsea and Tottenham set to go head-to-head with Barcelona midfielder keen on Premier League move

Unfortunately for Ziyech, he was unable to make it through the clash with Villarreal in Dublin after suffering a shoulder injury, once which left him receiving gas and air on the pitch before re-emerging from the tunnel with his arm in a sling.

While that suggested the injury could be serious, pictures have surfaced of Ziyech in training today [Thursday], which is excellent news from a Chelsea perspective.

Ziyech faces an uphill task to break back into the Chelsea starting XI, especially with Romelu Lukaku certain to occupy one of the three attacking spots.

Lukaku’s inevitable involvement leaves two positions for Ziyech, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It’s a good problem to have, but we don’t envy Thomas Tuchel…