Although previous leaks had indicated that it wouldn’t be too long before Ajax released a third shirt in tribute to reggae legend, Bob Marley, when the release finally came on Friday morning, it was epic.

The shirt is all black with the three Adidas stripes in gold, green and red, the Rastafarian colours. The look is complemented by three little birds on the back of the shirt, in homage to one of Marley’s most loved tracks.