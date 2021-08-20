With just over a week and a half to go before the door slams shut on another busy summer transfer window, clubs Europe-wide will be looking to tie up their last few remaining bits of business.

Arsenal have been one of the busier Premier League clubs in the market, having signed Martin Odegaard on Friday to add to an already impressive array of signings.

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has long been linked with a move to the Gunners, and the north Londoners have provided a definitive update on the rumours surrounding any deal, which continue to circulate.

MORE: Lukaku’s big hint

It was believed that a swap deal between the Brazilian and under-performing striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the cards.

However, the likelihood of that particular swap deal taking place is zero according to the Mirror.

More Stories / Latest News Eric Bailly issues verdict on Manchester United signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho Everton’s James Rodriguez shameful lack of respect for his club and team-mates could see the exit door opened wide Video: Darren Bent unhappy with the ‘disrespect’ being shown to Liverpool’s Mo Salah

The outlet note that Arsenal have no interest in Coutinho and they will continue to count on their captain throughout the 2021/22 campaign.