After playing an incredible 73 games in his debut, breakout season for Barcelona, Pedri seems set to benefit from a secret pact between the club and the Spanish football federation.

The 18-year-old got all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with Spain before losing to eventual winners, Italy, before flying straight out to Japan to take part in the Olympic Games.

Unfortunately, Pedri again finished on the losing side, this time in the final against Brazil.

With only four days rest, he insisted that he would return to action for his club, which he did against Real Sociedad last weekend.

Now, finally, there’s some hope on the horizon that he will get the rest he deserves and, more importantly, needs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and the Spanish football federation have made a secret agreement that Pedri will be able to rest for the entirety of the next international break.

It’s even possible that he will be omitted from Barca’s squad to play against Athletic Club this weekend.