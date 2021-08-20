The recent floods in Germany have been scary and unprecedented.

Chelsea star, Kai Havertz, spent time as a child in some of the worst affected areas, and he still has family that live in the North Rhine-Westphalia district.

To date, as many as 58 people have died, with thousands more having lost their homes.

Therefore, any appeal to raise money for the victims of the disaster hits a little closer to home.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the striker is trying to do a little something to put a few extra thousand pounds into the coffers.

According to the Daily Mail, Havertz will be wearing some personally designed boots in this weekend’s match against Arsenal.

After the London derby has concluded, the German will be helping to auction off 99 other pairs of the extremely limited edition boots in order to raise money for those worst affected.

It follows his generosity in donating €200,000 as well as other things.

The good that footballers do is often overlooked because of their ample wage packets, but gestures such as this should always be lauded.