Chelsea now look unlikely to seal big-money move for defender and will rely on Chalobah instead

Chelsea have already had a huge summer when you consider they’ve addressed the biggest problem by signing Romelu Lukaku, but they could still do with another top-class centre back to keep things tight at the other end.

The signing of Sevilla’s French star Jules Kounde has appeared to be getting closer for a few days now, but a report from AS has actually stated that the opposite is true, and the transfer is now unlikely to happen.

The problem comes down to the asking price as Sevilla are looking for much more than the €55m they turned down last year, while Chelsea are just unwilling to pay that much so nothing can happen unless either stance changes.

On top of that, it’s also believed that Thomas Tuchel is delighted with what he’s seen from Trevoh Chalobah, so he may just choose to stick with him.

In many ways that’s hugely encouraging news for the youngsters at Stamford Bridge as it suggests there is a clear pathway into the team if they play well when given a chance.

It would be a big call as impressing in a routine win over Crystal Palace is a different situation compared to mixing it with the best in the world, but Chalobah does look talented and it would be great to see him get that chance.