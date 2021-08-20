It seems to have been an age since Chelsea first registered their interest in Sevilla centre-back, Jules Kounde, but as of this moment, there’s still been little progress in bringing the highly-rated star to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring the player in though there’s a stumbling block to the deal apparently taking place.

Kurt Zouma could’ve smoothed the transition by agreeing to head to the Spanish giants in a player-plus-cash arrangement, but he wasn’t enthralled by the prospect of playing in La Liga.

He could still move on, preferably to another London club, but he isn’t the issue.

According to the Mirror, the reason that the deal hasn’t got out of the starting gate as yet is because the Blues haven’t made an official bid.

All of the noise surrounding the potential hire of Kounde is just that. Noise.

With a week and a half left of the transfer window, there’s plenty of time to get the deal done, but Chelsea will have to work hard to get it across the line from a standing start.