The 2021/22 season has barely begun, and already the situation surrounding Erling Haaland next summer is being talked about consistently.

Such is the youngster’s prowess in front of goal, that it’s believed that all of Europe’s top teams were interested in his services, including Chelsea.

However, it seems that the west Londoners are out of luck, along with most of their Premier League rivals.

That’s because it’s being reported that Haaland has a pre-agreement with Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have stolen a march on everyone else according to Spanish journalist Siro Lopez, who was speaking on Twitch.

“Haaland? What I know is there is a pre-agreement between Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Haaland for the player to join Madrid in 2022,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Haaland’s 62 goals in 62 games mark him out as one of the very best strikers of his generation, and his fight to be the world’s best against Kylian Mbappe could see a new ‘Messi v Ronaldo’ rivalry develop.

One thing is certain. The speculation will continue until Haaland has signed on the dotted line.