Having just acquired Romelu Lukaku to bolster their front line, Chelsea will go out against Arsenal with all guns blazing, and if the Blues hit anything close to top gear, the Gunners could find it’ll be a long afternoon.

Whether or not the reigning European champions make it six points from six at the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign will be something of an irrelevance where their transfer business is concerned.

That’s because it appears that Thomas Tuchel is still unhappy with the make up of his squad and wants to get in two more players before the deadline passes.

MORE: Lukaku’s big hint

According to Fabrizio Romano, cited by the Daily Express, one of those players could be Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

No decision has been reached on the midfielder as yet, but the report states that the Blues will make up their minds one way or the other ‘in the next few days.’

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Don’t worry about a thing’ – Ajax release third kit in tribute to Bob Marley and Three Little Birds Barcelona’s secret pact with the Spanish football federation to benefit Pedri Despite reaching an agreement there’s a stumbling block in Chelsea’s pursuit of Sevilla star Jules Kounde

Another La Liga star that could also be on their way to Stamford Bridge according to Romano (cited by the Daily Express), with Tuchel’s long-standing interest in Sevilla’s Jules Kounde still live.

Developments in both deals are awaited.