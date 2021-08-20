Crystal Palace targeting MLS star who impressed in Championship last season

Following an impressive campaign last season while on loan with Championship side Barnsley, striker Daryl Dike has caught the attention of Premier League side Crystal Palace.

That’s according to a recent report from London News Online, who claim the American striker, who is now back with his parent club Orlando City, is being targeted by the Eagles.

Dike, 21, racked up nine goals in 19 Championship appearances last season and now back in the MLS has already scored two goals in his first four appearances of the new 2021-22 season.

It has been noted that while a concrete offer has not yet been made, Palace could be tempted to make a move before the window shuts at the end of the month after seeing Adam Armstrong join Southampton earlier this week.