Another Premier League season, another goal for Mo Salah, as the Liverpool marksman, perhaps somewhat predictably, got off the mark in the first game of the season against Norwich City.

The Egyptian King is on the verge of entering the Premier League’s 100 club, evidencing just what a striking talent he is, but there are still those that aren’t convinced by the player.

That’s got Darren Bent’s back up and he launched an impassioned defence of the star on talkSPORT, citing a general lack of respect for what the player has achieved.