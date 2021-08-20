Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has delivered his verdict on the club’s new signings this summer.

United have been bold in the transfer market this summer, hoping to go one further having finished second in both the Premier League and the Europa League last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed two big signings into his now strong-looking squad, with Jadon Sancho arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £73million and Raphael Varane arriving from Real Madrid for £41million.

Those two new signings undoubtedly improve United’s title hopes, and they already look a force having won their season opener 5-1 against Leeds United, even without much involvement from those two new players.

And Bailly, who now has even more competition with the arrival of Varane, agrees that the new signings could be key.

“Yes, that’s United; we always have good players,” he told United’s website. “We have a very strong squad – we have brought in Varane, who has good experience and is a very good player.

“Ten years, I think he had in Spain, winning many trophies and that is very good for the mentality of the team.

“Sancho is a good young player and has come to help the team. This season, we are all here to try to win trophies.

MORE: Manchester United legend Denis Law issues statement after devastating diagnosis

“I think the guys have good experience. They both know English football. Varane has played a few games against United and many other English clubs and I know he is ready to give everything for the team.”

Bailly is now unlikely to start due to the arrival of Varane, with Solskjaer likely to call upon the former Real Madrid star and Harry Maguire as his centre-backs.