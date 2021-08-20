When Carlo Ancelotti managed to persuade James Rodriguez to swap the Santiago Bernabeu and life at Real Madrid for a Merseyside adventure with Everton, it was seen as a real coup.

Despite falling out of favour at Real Madrid, the star of the 2014 World Cup was still a big name and, once crowds were allowed back to Goodison Park, would surely have been one of the main attractions.

However, since the Italian upped sticks and returned to Madrid, handing the managerial baton to Rafael Benitez, things appear to have changed for the Colombian, who also seems to favour a move away.

After his latest gaffe live on his Twitch channel, cited by the Liverpool ECHO, Toffees fans might just give him a helping hand.

“I will start training on Monday, I think,” he said.

“On the weekend I will not play, I don’t even know who Everton is playing, can you please tell me?

“I think it is away because the past was here at home. Ah, against Leeds they play, away from home, against Bielsa, a difficult game, let’s see what happens, hopefully they win.”

The level of disrespect towards the club, his manager and his team-mates is incredible, and it’s difficult to see how he has a future at Everton after this.