Everton midfielder states that Colombia needs to qualify for the World Cup next year

James Rodríguez has already been to two World Cups with the Colombian National Team.

In Brazil 2014, the Everton FC midfielder was an extraordinary figure during the tournament with six goals in five games. In Russia 2018, despite arriving with a muscle injury, he lost the round of 16 against England.

Rodríguez’s experience in the World Cups means that he can speak. For the Colombian midfielder, the Colombian National Team should be in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Due to the quality of players, there’s no excuse for them not to be at the tournament next year, as he stated during a stream on Twitch (via AS).

“Let’s hope that Colombia goes to Qatar; it is the dream of the whole country that Colombia goes to the World Cup. It has to go always; there is no excuse not to go, you have to always go and compete very well, there is a lot of quality and talent to go to all the World Cups,” Rodríguez said.

Heading into the next round of qualifiers, Colombia has eight points and is tied for fourth place with Uruguay, who holds the tie-breaking in the standings with their goal differential.

These next three matches will be crucial for Colombia if they want to qualify for a third straight World Cup next year.