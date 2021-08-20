After demolishing Leeds United 5-1 on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Manchester United have begun with a bang.

The Red Devils are under pressure to catch cross city rivals, Manchester City, who waltzed to the title in 2020/21, and with the purchase of Jack Grealish as well as the expected addition of Harry Kane, are expected to do so again.

Though it’s a big ask, it isn’t impossible, and the form of one United player in particular has had Ian Wright waxing lyrical.

So much so, that the former Arsenal man believes he’s taking the club to the next level.

“What I saw from Bruno Fernandes was somebody that was playing the game as if he was giving everybody a taste of what he can do without the fans there,” he said on The Ringer cited by the Mirror.

“When the fans came in, the man has just gone to another level of performance. It was almost as if he was saying: ‘I am announcing myself now.'”

It’s hard to disagree, and not just because of Bruno’s opening day hat-trick.

Ever since joining the club, the Portuguese’s level of professionalism has been top-notch.

If United are going to challenge for honours this year, it’s because he will get better and better as the season progresses.