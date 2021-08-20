Leeds United agree terms with highly-rated attacker

According to recent reports, Premier League side Leeds United have agreed personal terms with Club Brugge wide-attacker Noa Lang, with talks between both clubs understood to be moving in the right direction.

That’s according to a recent report from Voetbal Belgie, who claims the young forward is on the verge of becoming Marcelo Bielsa’s latest signing.

Lang, 22, joined Club Brugge in 2020, initially on loan from Ajax, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth just £5.4m.

Since his arrival at the Jan Breydel Stadium, the 22-year-old has gone on to feature in 42 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 33 goals, along the way.

Despite only being with the club for 12-months or so, recent reports have now suggested the Dutch attacker could be on his way to England’s top-flight.

It has been noted that he has already agreed to his personal terms with Leeds United with the only thing left to decide to be his transfer fee which is currently being thrashed out between both the buying and selling club.