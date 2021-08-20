Ligue 1 midfielder in talks with Spurs as Londoners look for potential Ndombele replacement

Following the recent speculation that French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is on his way out of the club, backed up by confirmation from Nuno Espirito Santo that he will play no part in his side’s second Premier League match against Wolves on Sunday, recent reports have suggested the London-based club are already sounding out a possible replacement.

Ndombele is expected to at least try and see a transfer materialise before this summer’s transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

It has been suggested recently that the midfielder would welcome a switch to one of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

MORE: (Video) Wolves manager Bruno Lage gives cryptic response to possibility of seeing Man United linked midfielder leave

However, as one player looks to be heading for the club’s exit, another has been tipped to join.

The latest reports come from RMC Sport, who claim Daniel Levy’s side are in direct talks with Metz midfielder Pape Sarr.

? Pape Sarr (Metz) en négociations avec Tottenham. Toutes les parties négocient, mais rien n’est encore fait. Les discussions sont toutefois avancées. Elles portent sur un transfert supérieur à 10 millions d’euros, selon nos informations. ? https://t.co/TuYRJk15xH pic.twitter.com/D2tHoCZXjG — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 20, 2021

It has been noted that although an official agreement has yet to be reached, Spurs’ negotiations are at an advanced stage with a deal in excess of £8.5m thought to be close.

Since joining the club in 2020, Sarr, 18, has featured in 27 senior first-team matches for Metz, directly contributing to four goals, in all competitions, along the way.