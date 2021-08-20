Man United suffer blow as reports claim linked midfielder set to sign new contract

With his contract set to expire next summer, recent reports had linked Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka with a shock move away from the Bundesliga. However, despite the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, fans have been handed a timely boost after recent reports claim the German has now reached an agreement with his employers to extend his stay at the Allianz.

That’s according to Sport1 reporter Florian Plettenberg, who has claimed the commanding midfielder, who has recently been linked with Manchester United, is on the verge of penning a new deal ‘probably until 2026’.

?News #Goretzka: Total agreement! He will sign a long-term contract in the next days. Probably until 2026 (like Kimmich). Salary around €15m/year. Important deal for both sides. Goretzka says yes as always reported ?? @SPORT1 #FCBayern — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 20, 2021

Goretzka, 26, joined Bayern Munich in 2018 following a free transfer from domestic rivals Schalke.

Since his switch to the 31-times Bundesliga winners, the 26-year-old Germany international has gone on to feature in 114 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 52 goals, along the way.

Goretzka formed part of the club’s first team who lifted the 2019-20 Champions League as well as eight other major trophies during a three-year stay that has proved hugely successful.

News that he will now commit his future to the Bavarians will certainly be welcomed by Bayern fans, who are currently sweating over the long-term future of star striker Roberto Lewandowski, who is reportedly keen to move away in search of a new challenge.