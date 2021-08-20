Manchester United are said to have agreed a deal for one of their players to set off on a season-long loan.

Much of the transfer headlines surrounding United this summer have been for incomings with the Reds strengthening significantly with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

But the increased competition means outgoing are also necessary, and one of those outgoings looks set to be Brandon Williams.

The defender is one of the highest rated young players at Old Trafford, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has cover at left-back for Luke Shaw.

And according to Football Insider, Williams has been told he can go out on loan once Alex Telles recovers from his injury.

The report claims two Premier League teams in Newcastle United and Norwich City have been vying for the youngster’s signature.

And it’s Norwich who have come out on top, with a season-long loan deal already agreed, according to the report.