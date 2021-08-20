Manchester United are braced for an offer for midfield talent Jesse Lingard ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Just 11 days remain of the summer window, and as things stand, Lingard remains a Manchester Unite dplayer, despite speculation over his future.

The England international spent the second half of last season on loan with West Ham, scoring nine times and assisting five to help the Hammers qualify for the Europa League.

And it’s no surprise West Ham are keen to sign him permanently before the window ends this summer, but so far, United have been resilient.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Lingard can play a part this season, but the player himself wants assurances he will get game time.

And with the situation still appearing to be up in the air, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes there will be a fresh bid from West Ham before the window slams shut.

He said, as transcribed by The Boot Room: “With Lingard, we are still expecting West Ham to come in with an offer to take him from Manchester United.”

Whether United would accept the offer is another matter, but it could give them and Lingard a real decision to make.

The window is set to shut on the evening of August 31.