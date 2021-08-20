Former Manchester United striking legend, Denis Law, has been diagnosed with dementia.

Alongside Bobby Charlton and George Best, Law was part of one of the greatest striking triumvirates that the world of football has ever seen.

During his time playing for the Old Trafford giants, he plundered 237 goals in 404 matches, which means he is third on the all-time scorers list.

Now 81 years of age, Law has unfortunately succumbed to the terrible disease, as many players from his era have done over recent years.

At present, the Scot is still aware of most things, but in a statement released on the official Manchester United website, he acknowledges the dark days ahead.

MORE: Lukaku’s big hint

“I am at the point where I feel I want to be open about my condition. I have been diagnosed with ‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, in my case, this being Alzheimer’s and Vascular dementia. This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone and the long periods of isolation have certainly not helped,” the statement began.

“It is an incredibly challenging and problematic disease and I have witnessed many friends go through this. You hope that it won’t happen to you, even make jokes about it whilst ignoring the early signs because you don’t want it to be true. You get angry, frustrated, confused and then worried, worried for your family, as they will be the ones dealing with it.

“However, the time has come to tackle this head on, excuse the pun. I recognise how my brain is deteriorating and how my memory evades me when I don’t want it to and how this causes me distress in situations that are beyond my control. I do understand what is happening and that is why I want to address my situation now whilst I am able, because I know there will be days when I don’t understand and I hate the thought of that right now.

“In the height of the pandemic, I said I hoped that if one positive was to come out of it, it would be that it would make people kinder to each other, so that’s what I am hoping for now. I don’t want people to be saddened if I forget places, people or dates because you need to remember I enjoyed all those memories and I am lucky to have experienced what I have in my life…a loving and supportive family, a great career doing what I loved and getting paid to do it, and lifelong friends.

More Stories / Latest News Martin Odegaard confirmed as new Arsenal player on a permanent deal from Real Madrid Steve Bruce’s disappointing response during Newcastle fans Q&A regarding the Keegan era Newcastle set to lose out on the signature of exciting 23-year-old Brazilian as Inter Miami flex their financial muscle

“I have good days and bad days and aim to take each day as it comes adjusting my lifestyle accordingly. I hung up my football boots a long time ago and now it’s time to put my signing days behind me too, so apologies to anyone who has sent me anything but I am just not able. I am trying to be positive and determined to continue watching my club, Manchester United at Old Trafford, hopefully this will be a season of success and I am excited by the new signings that Ole and the club have made.

“Also, where possible, I would like to continue my involvement with the ‘Denis Law Legacy Trust’, the work the staff and volunteers do in the community is amazing and it makes a real difference.

“I know the road ahead will be hard, demanding, painful and ever changing and so ask for understanding and patience as this will not be an easy journey, especially for the people who love you the most.

“My daughter, Di, is completing ‘The Thames Bridges Trek’ challenge on 11 September to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society so, if you can, please donate here.

“As a family, we have been offered support by Alzheimer’s Society and have chosen to fundraise for the charity to help support its crucial work. Alzheimer’s Society’s services have never been in more need, used over 5.5 million times since March 2020, and are a lifeline to thousands of families who are also facing a dementia diagnosis.

“The charity is also doing amazing work with the sports industry, with its Sport United Against Dementia campaign, which I fully support. This really could make the biggest difference to former players, players, and fans alike.”

It’s a heartbreaking and heartfelt statement, which will at least go some way to allaying any immediate fears surrounding Law’s current health.

With the right help, it’s hoped that this next stage of his life will be as pain free as possible.

All of us at CaughtOffside wish him well.