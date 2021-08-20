If last season was anything to go by, the match that concludes the fixtures in week two of the 2021/22 campaign will be a belter.

On the former occasion, West Ham edged out Leicester City by the odd goal in five, and in what was a classic advert for the English top-flight.

David Moyes would happily settle for the same result again, to add to the 4-2 drubbing that the Hammers hounded out to Newcastle last weekend.

His opposite number, Brendan Rodgers, only need refer to his team’s defeat by the east Londoners in order to get his troops up for the fight.

Both teams play a wonderfully expansive and attacking brand of football that’s pleasing on the eye.

Though both have reasonable cause for believing the three points will be theirs, BBC Sport’s Mark Lawrenson thinks that the points will be shared, according to Hammers News.

He’s unable pick a winner and has gone for a 1-1 draw in the Monday night game.