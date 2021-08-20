No one can accuse Arsenal and Mikel Arteta of not doing their upmost to improve the first-team squad in this summer’s transfer window, after Martin Odegaard became the latest permanent transfer for the club.

The Norwegian star spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at the Gunners, but returned to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

However, new man in charge, Carlo Ancelotti, was believed to be unimpressed by Odegaard’s credentials, and as such it was a foregone conclusion that the player would have to be seeking pastures new.

MORE: Lukaku’s big hint

Once his permanent availability became known, the Gunners moved quickly to secure his services, and on Friday morning, the official Arsenal website announced that the deal had been done.

The player isn’t available to play against Chelsea in this weekend’s huge London derby fixture as the club wait his international clearance.

More Stories / Latest News Steve Bruce’s disappointing response during Newcastle fans Q&A regarding the Keegan era Newcastle set to lose out on the signature of exciting 23-year-old Brazilian as Inter Miami flex their financial muscle Ian Wright names the Man United player that is taking them to ‘another level’ this season

Once that has arrived, he’ll wear the number 8 shirt and will surely strengthen the midfield as the north Londoners go looking to bring the glory days back to the Emirates Stadium.